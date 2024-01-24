Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For This Week’s SmackDown Announce Team

WWE is moving forward after deciding to remove Kevin Patrick as SmackDown play-by-play commentator.

As PWMania.com previously reported, some WWE employees were watching to see how Patrick fared on SmackDown without Michael Cole as the lead play-by-play announcer, as they believed he needed to step up if he wanted to keep the position. On Monday night, WWE decided to remove him from his role.

Prior to the decision, WWE had high hopes for Patrick and believed that working with Cole would help him grow as a broadcaster. In the weeks leading up to his removal, they gave Patrick a shot without Cole.

According to PWInsider, Cole will be the lead announcer for SmackDown on Friday night, as he will be in town ahead of the Royal Rumble on Saturday. As of this writing, there is no word on who will be Patrick’s permanent replacement or whether Patrick will be moving on to a new position within the company.

The report stated that Patrick was expected to travel to Florida for the show before the decision was made. The move was made due to a belief within the company that he was not the best candidate for the position.