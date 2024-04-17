Backstage Update On AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 3

Just a few months remain until AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 3, as the two promotions continue to develop their partnership and provide unforgettable matches.

Last year’s show grossed $1.2 million, with 13,600 fans in attendance and 13,100 paid. It was highly praised thanks to several classic matches, including Will Ospreay defeating Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Title and Bryan Danielson defeating Kazuchika Okada in the main event.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, but it will now be held at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY, on Sunday, June 30. AEW will return to pay-per-view this Sunday with Dynasty.

Cassidy Hayes of BodySlam.net has an update on STARDOM’s AZM’s progress in AEW following his appearance on Collision last Saturday.

AZM is set to work on Forbidden Door, according to AEW sources, who told him, “Anything is on the table for Forbidden Door.”