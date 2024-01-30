Backstage Update On Andrade El Idolo And Naomi Following Their WWE Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, this past Saturday night’s 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event saw the highly-anticipated returns of former TNA Knockouts World Champion Naomi and former AEW star Andrade El Idolo to the company during their respective Royal Rumble Matches.

Fightful Select reports that Naomi will be working the SmackDown brand going forward. The belief was that the company had an interest in bringing her in for over a year, but they were in a temporary hiring freeze, and by the time that was lifted, she already had obligations to TNA.

Andrade, on the other hand, will be working with the RAW brand going forward. Andrade, who last competed for AEW at their Worlds End PPV, where he lost to Miro, has been greatly pushed for a return to WWE by his wife and fellow WWE star Charlotte Flair. Flair is currently on the SmackDown brand, but she will be out of action for a while due to an injury. There is a chance that Andrade gets sent to SmackDown when she returns.