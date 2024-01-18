Backstage Update On Andrade’s AEW Departure And Expected WWE Return

It was recently reported that Andrade El Idolo could return to WWE following the 2023 AEW Worlds End PPV event. Andrade lost to Miro after his manager, CJ Perry, turned against him.

In an update on Andrade reportedly returning to WWE, Fightful Select stated that he and the company had reached an agreement. Andrade’s wife, Charlotte Flair, was said to have pushed for his return.

It is believed that Andrade’s contract was for two years, but time was added due to his injury.

Fightful also said the following about Andrade’s departure from AEW:

“AEW talent said that Andrade was often very open about his contract status, and that his deal would be up in or at the end of 2023. Numerous talent also said that he’d mentioned that he’d planned to stay with AEW, and was considering another but by the end of his run had told wrestlers he was headed back to WWE. Several in AEW actually expected him to show up on WWE programming the week after he left AEW.”