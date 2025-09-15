Backstage Update On Andrade’s WWE Departure: A “Disciplinary” Issue

The sudden departure of Andrade from WWE was reportedly the result of a disciplinary incident that took place at a recent television taping, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The situation has raised questions since Andrade was quietly moved to the alumni section of WWE.com without an official company announcement.

“I don’t know the whole story, but I do know it was a discipline thing. It was not his doing at all. It wasn’t like, oh, he’s not being used well, so he’s unhappy,” Meltzer explained. “I’m positive he’s unhappy, but it wasn’t him asking out.”

Meltzer detailed the timeline, noting that the issue actually occurred weeks before the news broke. “What happened was a couple of weeks ago… there was a disciplinary thing, and all I know is it was at a TV shoot, and he was told to go home, and he’s not been used since. He wasn’t fired until today. You don’t hear guys being sent home that often anymore like you did back in the day, so the feeling was that it must be serious.”

While the exact nature of the incident remains unclear, Meltzer did rule out several possibilities. “I was told it was not drug-related, it was not alcohol-related, it was not marriage-related. Nobody would tell me what it was, but it was enough to be sent home.”

Andrade’s second WWE run began with a surprise return at the 2024 Royal Rumble and initially saw him competing on Raw, where he challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship. He was later moved to SmackDown and became part of the LWO vs. Legado Del Fantasma storyline. His last televised match was a loss to Angel on the July 19 episode of SmackDown.