Backstage Update On Andrade’s WWE Non-Compete Clause And Status

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE is enforcing a non-compete clause on Andrade that could prevent him from competing for up to a year. This development follows Andrade’s September release from the company, which was attributed to a reported wellness violation.

According to PWInsider.com (as cited by Newsweek), there is speculation within lucha libre circles regarding the non-compete clause. Some believe that WWE may be using the one-year non-compete as leverage to encourage Andrade to return to the organization. However, this belief has not been confirmed by WWE and is primarily circulating in Mexico.

Fightful Select reached out to multiple sources within WWE regarding this issue, and they reported that Andrade is not currently part of any creative plans. However, they did not provide further details.

Additionally, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported last Friday that there is considerable sympathy for Andrade in the industry due to the non-compete clause, which is hindering his ability to earn a living. As of now, he has not publicly commented on the situation.