Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future

It’s unlikely that Brock Lesnar will appear on WWE television in the near future.

Lesnar was expected to return to WWE TV with a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble, but that was canceled after a sex trafficking lawsuit was filed against Vince McMahon and WWE, naming a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Lesnar was later identified in a report. Bron Breakker replaced him in the match, which was supposed to end with him being eliminated by Dominik Mysterio. They were supposed to wrestle each other in the Elimination Chamber.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Lesnar will be out of the picture for some time.

“It appears that Brock Lesnar is not going to be around for a while. Some people think ever. When it comes to talent, I hate to say forever because most of the time it’s not the case, especially if somebody can draw. They always seem to find a way back.”

