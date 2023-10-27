Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

There are plans for Brock Lesnar to return to the WWE, with early 2024 being the most likely time period.

Lesnar has been out of the WWE since SummerSlam 2023, when he lost to Cody Rhodes and ended their best-of-three series.

The series began in May 2023 with Rhodes defeating Lesnar at WWE Backlash before The Beast Incarnate returned the favor later that month in Saudi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions.

Dave Meltzer commented plans for Lesnar’s return in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer noted, “Crown Jewel is the first Saudi show without Lesnar.”

He added, “When Lesnar lost to Rhodes clean at SummerSlam, he did so in that manner because at the time the plan was for him not to return until the Rumble season or the TV’s leading to that show. It was all decided months ago.”

The WWE Royal Rumble will take place at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida on January 27, 2024.

Lesnar isn’t currently on the official Royal Rumble poster, but he is on the WrestleMania 40 poster, which will take place in April 2024.

If Lesnar does not wrestle again for the remainder of the year, The Beast will have competed in WWE six times. Beginning with a brief appearance in the Royal Rumble, being defeated by Bobby Lashley via DQ at Elimination Chamber, and defeating Omos at WrestleMania before embarking on the aforementioned trilogy versus Rhodes.