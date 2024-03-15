Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

With the most recent development regarding Brock Lesnar, fans who were hoping to see him make a comeback to WWE television soon will be disappointed.

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Live earlier this week, Bryan Alvarez stated that there have been moves to bring Lesnar back. Alvarez did mention that there have been inquiries about Lesnar.

WWE has dropped Lesnar from its plans, including matches at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40, as a result of the sex trafficking lawsuit filed against McMahon and WWE, which mentioned a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion.

On the same day that the suit was made public, the Wall Street Journal identified Lesnar as the former champion.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that something related to Lesnar was done behind the scenes this week that is not on the record and “that indicated a less hard-line about Lesnar.”

According to the report, “One company source said that there was no movement at all right now to bring Lesnar back as a performer.”