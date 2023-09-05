Backstage Update On Carlito’s WWE Status

It’s been a few months since fans heard anything about Carito’s WWE status after it was reported that he had signed with the company.

Carlito took part in the San Juan Street Fight between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny earlier this year at Backlash, where he helped the LWO and Savio Vega even the odds against Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, who had interfered.

Carlito backed out of his independent bookings in June, and Devon Nicholson claimed Carlito told him he had signed with WWE to make a comeback.

He was reportedly set to begin full-time with WWE in early July, with plans for him to return at the SmackDown show from MSG, but plans were scrapped after a Bloodline segment ran too long, forcing them to cut Carlito’s segment.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Carlito is still waiting for his return.

Meltzer said, “He signed.”

Bryan Alvarez added, “He is signed.”

Meltzer continued, “Yeah, He signed at the start of July.”

Bryan Alvarez responded, “Well, he said that, but is he actually signed?”

Meltzer stated, “He pulled off all his Indies, so he must have signed, and they were ready to start. He had a start date. He went. He was there. They couldn’t figure out what to do with him. And they still haven’t figured out what to do with him.”

Bryan Alvarez replied, “It’s September 5th.”

Meltzer added, “Well, I mean, we’ll see that they’ve done that with there’s a million guys they did that with. Look how long Harry Smith was there. Remember when he was signed?”

Bryan Alvarez said, “I guess he was signed for a while.”

Meltzer continued, “He was signed. He was there for months and months and never did anything with him.”

