Backstage Update On CM Punk’s Status For This Week’s AEW Collision

Tonight, AEW will tape an episode of Collision from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

When AEW gets a good deal on the building and runs it consecutively, they will hold Collision tapings the night after Dynamite events. One of them is this.

AEW has announced several bouts for this week’s show, but they have yet to officially announce Punk on television for the show, which has caused some fans to become confused.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, CM Punk is set to appear in Collision. According to the report, “he was set to be there and perform in some capacity.”

It was also stated that Punk’s presence at the show was always planned.

The show’s updated schedule is as follows:

Non-Title Match

World Heavyweight Champion MJF in action against an unknown opponent

TBS Championship Match

Kris Statlander (champion) vs. Lady Frost

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Quarterfinal Match

Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Quarterfinal Match

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dustin Rhodes

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Quarterfinal Match

Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson