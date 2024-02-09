Backstage Update On Dakota Kai’s Return To In-Ring Action

As WrestleMania approaches, WWE may be bringing back one star who has been out of the ring for nearly a year.

Dakota Kai, who suffered a torn ACL on the May 12 edition of SmackDown while working with Bayley against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, is that star.

Kai teased her upcoming return to the ring on Instagram earlier this week. She was filming some promotional footage with her ring gear on before deleting it.

This comes at a time when Kai has been appearing on television in recent months, but not wrestling, as the faction grows.

The group recently turned on Bayley on last week’s SmackDown after Bayley discovered they had been disparaging her in Japanese. Kai did not take part in the segment.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “Damage Ctrl filmed WrestleMania graphics without Kai for what it’s worth. Kai should be returning relatively soon.”

Kai could return in time for WrestleMania in April, when IYO SKY defends the WWE Women’s Title against Bayley.