Backstage Update On Darby Allin’s AEW Return

According to a report by Fightful Select, AEW star Darby Allin is expected to return to the company sometime in the Spring after taking an extended hiatus at the end of last year to climb Mount Everest. The publication mentioned that this information was provided when they inquired about Allin’s status back in January, and it was their hope that Allin would participate in the Owen Hart tournament and be involved in the Double or Nothing event.

Typically, climbing Mount Everest takes between six to ten weeks. However, there have been no updates regarding his return since then.