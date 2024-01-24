Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Future

Stars from WWE, AEW, TNA Wrestling, and NJPW may enter free agency in 2024, causing a lot of movement in the wrestling industry.

WWE stars including Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins have upcoming deals. Other stars, like Kazuchika Okada, could join AEW or WWE.

McIntyre’s name has been on fans’ minds, as has what he might do in 2024, given his experience outside the WWE bubble. McIntyre is reportedly willing to let his contract expire if it means spending more time with his family in Scotland.

According to PWInsider, McIntyre has not signed a new contract, and his status has not changed. If a new contract is not signed, the former WWE Champion will become a free agent, with no non-compete clause preventing him from signing with another promotion immediately following WrestleMania 40 in April.

It would have expired sooner if he hadn’t taken time off following WrestleMania 39 last year, and time was added as a result of that break. WWE has already re-signed some talent, as the company seeks to secure long-term, high-paying contracts for talent following the Endeavor acquisition.