Backstage Update On Edge’s WWE Status With His Current Contract Expiring This Month

PWInsider reported on Wednesday that WWE Hall of Famer Edge was no longer listed as an active performer on WWE’s internal roster, despite still being listed as a SmackDown Superstar on the official WWE website. It was stated that there is still speculation within certain circles that The Rated R Superstar may be heading to AEW.

In an update, PWInsider reports that while Edge was once removed from WWE’s internal roster, he has since been reinstated, but not as an active TV performer.

Edge is no longer listed on either the RAW or SmackDown rosters, but he is on a “miscellaneous” talent list for people signed to a deal but not actively working on either of the main WWE TV shows.

WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and The Undertaker, as well as Big E, Titus O’Neil, and Braun Strowman, are currently on that list. These were defined as talents associated with the company but not actively performing or who are injured.

Edge wrestled his final WWE match in late August, defeating Sheamus on a special edition of SmackDown to commemorate Edge’s 25th anniversary with WWE. The agreement was set to expire at the end of this month. There was a report that WWE denied Edge’s request to stay with the company, but he later denied this report and admitted that he did have an offer from WWE sitting in his inbox. Edge was widely expected to join AEW and WWE.

While Edge confirmed that his WWE contract will expire at the end of this month, there is no word on whether there is a non-compete clause attached to the contract as it is about to expire.