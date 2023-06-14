Backstage Update On EJ Nduka’s Pro Wrestling Status

EJ Nduka, a former WWE NXT and MLW wrestler, is reportedly under contract with AEW.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, The Judge signed with AEW after making his debut for the company on the January 28 Dark tapings, where he lost to Konosuke Takeshita.

Nduka hasn’t been seen in the ring since then, but he was spotted in Los Angeles during WrestleMania Week festivities. According to reports, Nduka has been under some sort of AEW contract for quite some time.

WWE, as well as companies in Mexico and Japan, expressed interest in Nduka. When Nduka made his debut, AEW was immediately interested in signing him. Concerning the WWE interest, it was noted that when former Senior Vice President of Talent Operations & Strategy James Kimball was fired in February due to a reported HR violation, many of the potential hires he was considering were not pursued.

There is no word on when Nduka will return to the AEW ring, but as seen in the Instagram post below, he recently finished filming his fourth film and is looking to do more acting work.