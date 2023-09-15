Backstage Update On Gable Steveson’s WWE Future

Gable Steveson’s future with both WWE and amateur wrestling is uncertain after withdrawing from this month’s Senior World Championships.

He was recently removed from the internal NXT roster, only to be used at two NXT live events this weekend, where he defeated Dante Chin. As PWMania.com previously reported, his future is reportedly dependent on Vince McMahon.

Despite wrestling for the first time this summer, he was still aiming to compete in the world championships later this year. He has also made no public statements.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in the most recent issue that Steveson’s future is being kept under wraps.

Meltzer wrote, “We do know he was still talking weeks ago about the world championships and he took time off to train for it, and then about going back to the University of Minnesota or Iowa to try and win a third NCAA title and the Olympics next year. I would think this indicates that probably isn’t happening but everything regarding his future has been kept quiet.”