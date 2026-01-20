Backstage Update On Hechicero’s Injury Status

AEW star Hechicero lost decisively to fellow AEW star Roderick Strong at CMLL’s Viernes Espectacular in Arena México this past weekend. However, he was pulled from the main event scheduled for Monday in Monterrey, leading fans to speculate that he may have sustained an injury.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Hechicero was expected to participate in the Monterrey main event, but it was announced on Friday that he was injured. Meltzer indicated that it seems likely Hechicero was injured during his match.

Nevertheless, he was also booked for an event in Villahermosa, which raises questions about the legitimacy of the injury. Meltzer noted that Hechicero’s status will be clearer if he appears on AEW Dynamite as scheduled.

Hechicero is set to team up with Lance Archer and Rocky Romero from the Don Callis Family on Dynamite, where they will face Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia from The Death Riders following last week’s brawl on Collision.