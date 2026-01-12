Backstage Update On Jaida Parker’s Status And Potential NXT Return

According to BodySlam+, NXT star Jaida Parker is expected to return to television soon. However, there is currently no update on when exactly she will reappear on NXT programming, and it remains to be seen how Parker will be utilized going forward.

The report also indicated that Parker’s return would signify yet another change for NXT, which has seen several talents called up to the main roster, including Oba Femi. With top talent moving up, opportunities arise for wrestlers like Parker to capitalize on.

Parker signed with WWE on August 16, 2022, and joined the WWE Performance Center. She made her in-ring debut at an NXT show on October 28 of that year.

Originally from Port St. Lucie, Florida, Parker is a former soccer player. She entered last year’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match as the 16th competitor but was eliminated by Jordynne Grace.

Additionally, she replaced Laney Reid in a Women’s Speed Championship Match against Sol Ruca, which took place on September 27 at NXT No Mercy, but unfortunately lost the match.