Backstage Update On Jay White’s AEW Contract Status

As reported by PWMania.com, top AEW star Jay White has been out of in-ring action since March of last year due to a hand injury.

He has not appeared on AEW programming since then.

A fan recently inquired about the status of White’s contract with the company during the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

According to the report, White’s AEW deal is “nowhere near up.” When he signed with the promotion in April 2023, his contract was described as a long-term agreement.

Additionally, it was noted that his injury time—now spanning nearly a year—is likely to be added to his current contract. The report indicates that White will probably remain under contract with AEW until at least next year.

White last competed for AEW on the March 29, 2025, episode of Collision, where he defeated JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight in a singles match.

There are currently no updates on when White may return to the ring, but further updates will be provided as they become available.