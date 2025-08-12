Backstage Update On Jelly Roll’s Loss At WWE SummerSlam

At WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 2nd, Jelly Roll teamed up with Randy Orton in a match against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, ultimately losing.

Following the event, reports emerged that Roll and Orton were originally intended to win the match, but Roll convinced WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque that, as a celebrity, he should lose.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, there was virtually no chance that Triple H would have considered having Logan Paul lose the match, especially since he is scheduled to face John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris.

Meltzer also noted that Roll might have mistakenly believed he and Orton were originally scheduled to win and that Roll’s decision to volunteer for the loss was his own idea, a move reminiscent of what Vince McMahon had done in the past.