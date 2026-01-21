Backstage Update On Je’Von Evans Following WWE RAW Match Stoppage

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star Je’Von Evans appears to have suffered an injury during RAW this past Monday night, causing his match against El Grande Americano to end prematurely.

When the match returned from a commercial break, Evans was seen on the floor holding his wrist while being checked by ringside officials. The referee ultimately called for the bell and awarded the match to Americano.

According to Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the stoppage was due to an inadvertent headbutt, likely stemming from concerns that Evans may have suffered a concussion. Alvarez explained that both Evans and Americano were performing complex moves, and at one point, while in the corner, Evans was backdropped onto the apron.

In an unfortunate miscommunication, both wrestlers thought the other was supposed to deliver a headbutt to the gut, and they ended up colliding heads like rams.

Meltzer emphasized that the headbutt was clearly an accidental occurrence. Alvarez noted that Evans seemed to take the brunt of the impact, momentarily appearing dazed. After a brief pause, both wrestlers continued the match, and while Evans was still able to perform moves, including a springboard lariat before the commercial break, the head collision was significant.

Alvarez speculated that during the break, Evans might have started to forget things or sought clarification from the referee, which led to the decision to stop the match.

Meltzer mentioned that, typically, such decisions to halt a match are made by someone backstage, but the referee ultimately made the call, suggesting that input might have come from the back.

Additionally, it was reported that although the match was stopped, it was later determined that Evans was well enough to fly after RAW in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Alvarez clarified that it has been deemed that he does not have a concussion.