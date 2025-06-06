Backstage Update On Kamille Amid Absence From AEW TV

AEW star Kamille has not appeared on AEW programming since she was attacked backstage during a November 2024 episode of “Rampage,” following her firing as the bodyguard for TBS Champion Mercedes Moné.

According to Fightful Select, Kamille is expected to be away from the company for an extended period, as she is filming for an upcoming television project that she is committed to for the rest of the summer. The report also noted that many in AEW are unclear about the reasons for Kamille’s absence, and it is believed that Tony Khan felt her alliance with Moné was not effective. Multiple sources have indicated that Moné was willing to work with Kamille and had discussed a match with her in December, but that matchup did not materialize.

Kamille still has a significant amount of time left on her AEW contract and continues to participate in signing events. However, her most recent wrestling appearance was a battle royale in February at ICW’s 13th Annual Square Go!

There is currently no information on whether Kamille held a meeting with Khan similar to the one Wardlow had. Wardlow is also involved in a filming project and had a discussion with Khan, agreeing that it would not make sense for him to return for a short period only to take time off again for filming.