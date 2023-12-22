Backstage Update On Kenny Omega’s Health

Kenny Omega is extremely fortunate and appreciative that his diverticulitis treatment went as planned.

It’s been a week since Omega announced he was out indefinitely in the caption of a photo he posted on social media of himself in the hospital after being diagnosed with diverticulitis.

This has an impact on AEW’s plans for its World End 2023 pay-per-view event, which will take place on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York, as AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill were originally scheduled to defend against The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho & Omega).

That match is no longer listed, and it’s unclear what AEW plans to do with the titles and participants other than Omega, who is expected to be sidelined for some time.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Omega received the diagnosis after the December 13th Dynamite show because he was clearly in pain backstage.

According to Meltzer, “He was told when diagnosed that he was very lucky he went in because the situation could have been catastrophic, such as getting a blood infection, if he wasn’t diagnosed at the time he was, which would have something like a 50 percent chance of death.”

We wish him the best of luck in his recovery.