Backstage Update On KiLynn King’s Status With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling star KiLynn King, who signed with the company in 2023, has been out of in-ring action since earlier that year due to a knee injury.

In April, King revealed that she suffered another injury last summer while rehabilitating her initial injury, which set back her recovery progress.

According to the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, sources within the company have indicated that King is still signed to TNA.

The report also noted that she remains on the TNA roster page, despite not having appeared on television since her injury. There has been no indication of any potential retirement related to her situation.

King is a former TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, having held the title with Taylor Wilde as part of The Coven. Her most recent match in TNA was a mixed tag bout alongside Steve Maclin against Bully Ray and Jordynne Grace, which took place on the October 22, 2023, episode of iMPACT.

As of now, there is no information on when she may return to the ring, but updates will be provided as they become available.