Backstage Update On Kyle O’Reilly’s Status With AEW

AEW star Kyle O’Reilly has been out of in-ring action for about 18 months following his neck fusion surgery in 2022. After undergoing surgery, he encountered a number of problems that delayed his return to the company.

Fightful Select reports that there is still no timetable as to when O’Reilly could make his return, but there is some good news as the AEW star was backstage at recent company events, which means he is well enough to travel.

All Elite Wrestling has no creative plans set for O’Reilly at this time because of how long he’s been gone.