Backstage Update On Logan Paul Getting Banged Up In Botched Spot At WWE Money In The Bank

Logan Paul and Ricochet had a tough day at the office on Saturday.

The two were banged up after the Men’s Ladder Match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event at the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday afternoon.

The two took a bad fall, with Paul in particular smacking his face off a double table set up after being pushed off a ladder with Ricochet by LA Knight, and then botching a Spanish Fly through the tables at ringside.

After the show, Paul showed off welts and cuts on his back and wrote, “I like this sport.” Ricochet also chimed in after the physical bout, writing “I’d do it again.”

Check out the aforementioned spot from the match below.