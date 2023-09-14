Backstage Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Status Following His Absence On RAW

A New York City airport police officer at JFK airport was accused of sexual harassment by Matt Riddle on Sunday; the accusation was made on Instagram, and the story has made headlines this week. He also missed Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

Last weekend, Port Authority officers received a call about a disorderly person deplaning. This person was Riddle, who appeared apologetic when speaking with the police, and no police report was filed.

He was removed from RAW and this weekend’s live events in Idaho and Washington as a result of the incident. Riddle missed RAW due to a double ear infection and bronchitis, as PWMania.com previously reported.

According to PWInsider, Riddle is currently scheduled to return next week at Monday’s RAW.