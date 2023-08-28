Backstage Update On Mercedes Mone Possibly Working With AEW

Mercedes Mone could be “#AllElite” soon enough.

As noted, Tony Khan spoke at the ALL IN post-show media scrum about Mercedes Mone attending the ALL IN 2023 premium live event on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Fightful Select is reporting that Mone is open to doing something with AEW in the future, and that the two sides have already been in talks for a while now.

Additionally, the report claims that one source believes Mone is already being factored into AEW’s plans for something in the future.

