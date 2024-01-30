Backstage Update On Mercedes Moné’s Future, Where She Was During The WWE Royal Rumble

There were a number of reports that noted former WWE star Mercedes Moné will not be showing up at the Royal Rumble Event nor was there any tease or indication from WWE’s side that she would be coming in, but a few people were still surprised as they expected the former multi-time Women’s Champion to show up.

PWInsider.com reports that Moné spent Royal Rumble weekend in her hometown of Boston for her birthday. There were no plans whatsoever of her being part of the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

It was also mentioned that Moné will be back in front of the wrestling world by March, but it will not be for the WWE as every sign points that she will be heading to AEW, but that is not confirmed as Moné could still show up in STARDOM/NJPW.

It is also unlikely that she’ll be heading to TNA Wrestling, according to PWInsider.