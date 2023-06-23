Backstage Update On Mickie James’ Status With Impact Wrestling

Nick Aldis recently revealed that his wife Mickie James is now fully recovered from her rib injury and is just waiting for the right time to return to Impact Wrestling.

The Knockouts World Title was relinquished by James in April, just before Deonna Purrazzo won the vacant title at Rebellion.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that James was actually medically cleared a few weeks ago. James is still a free agent, and he has always had a lot of options.

According to company sources, James was expected to stay with Impact until at least this summer, but that was before the injury. Another source stated that, while James technically is and has always been a free agent since returning to Impact, they’ve always seen her as a woman of her word, and there’s never been any real concern about her breaking commitments.

During the February Impact TV tapings, James injured her ribs. She wasn’t healthy enough to compete after a month off, but Impact officials didn’t want to have to vacate both the World Title and the Knockouts World Title after Josh Alexander’s injury. James was declared unable to compete, and doctors warned her she could be out for months, resulting in the title being vacated just before Rebellion.