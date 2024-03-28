Backstage Update On MJF’s AEW Status

MJF worked the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event despite suffering a torn labrum and a hip injury. It was his last match, as he lost the AEW World Heavyweight Championship to Samoa Joe. After the show, MJF had to decide whether or not to have surgery on his bad shoulder, which would keep him out of action for nearly a full year.

According to a previous report by Dave Meltzer, MJF is being as secretive as possible about his situation following a significant shoulder injury.

Fans noticed that MJF had been removed from the AEW talent roster page on its website and that his merchandise had been pulled, prompting speculation that he was on his way to WWE. He was removed from the roster page shortly after Worlds End, several months ago. MJF previously discussed the 2024 bidding war, but it has been widely assumed for months that he signed a new AEW contract some time ago.

According to PWInsider, MJF is still recovering from his multiple injuries, and while he is not listed on the AEW roster, it is believed that he is still under contract with the organization. He did not attend the AEW Dynamite: Big Business episode in Boston earlier this month, but was in town to meet with AEW officials.

Since Worlds End, MJF has not appeared backstage at any shows, and there is still no word on when he will return to the ring.