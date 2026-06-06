Backstage Update On MJF’s Injury Status Ahead Of Forbidden Door

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW World Champion MJF is dealing with a hyperextended knee following his match against “El Toro Blanco” Rush on the June 3rd episode of Dynamite. This injury has caused some swelling and pain for MJF, leading to the cancellation of a scheduled appearance at Beyond Wrestling.

Bryan Alvarez from the Wrestling Observer shared on Twitter (X) that MJF’s injury is indeed legitimate, and AEW is hopeful it is not serious enough to keep him out of in-ring action for an extended period.

Despite the swelling and concerns about his short-term availability, the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that AEW’s current pay-per-view plans involving MJF have not been impacted. The report expresses strong internal confidence that MJF will still participate in whatever is scheduled for Forbidden Door, stating that he is “1 million percent” expected to be in San Jose as planned.

Originally, MJF was set to face Bobby Orlando at a Beyond Wrestling event on June 5th in Cranston, Rhode Island. However, due to his injury, he was forced to withdraw. Andrade has reportedly agreed to replace MJF on the card. MJF had previously adopted an old-school approach to the AEW World Championship by competing in matches at independent promotions.

Recently, MJF mentioned that his scheduled Beyond Wrestling match would be his “last indie match for a long time.” Although he cannot compete on June 5th, he has “committed” to returning for a future Beyond Wrestling event. As of now, neither AEW nor MJF has released a public medical update regarding the injury.