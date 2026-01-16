Backstage Update On Nick Aldis’ Wrestling Status

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has not participated in in-ring action since 2023, just before he joined WWE in his backstage role as a producer and his on-screen role as SmackDown General Manager.

A fan recently asked PWInsider.com whether Aldis has given up on wrestling completely or if he is injured.

According to Mike Johnson, Aldis is neither injured nor retired; it’s simply a matter of WWE not using him in the ring. Aldis has previously addressed this topic as well.

In a November 2024 interview with Chris Van Vliet, he stated that he does not consider himself retired and would like to wrestle again. However, whether that will happen in the future remains uncertain.

Aldis’ last pay-per-view match took place in July 2023 for Appalachian Championship Wrestling, where he competed in a five-way match for the then-vacant title.

His last television match was for TNA (then iMPACT) in July 2023.