Backstage Update On Piper Niven And The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Monday night’s post-Payback episode of WWE RAW from inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina saw WWE official Adam Pearce make an announcement that one-half of the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Piper Niven is currently out of in-ring action as she is not medically cleared to compete and this has led to speculation that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will once again be relinquished.

According to Fightful Select, Niven is dealing with some short-term illness and the hope is that she will be back to in-ring action in about a week or two if all goes well. It was also mentioned in the report that there are no plans to vacate the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles or remove them from Niven.

Niven made her return to the red brand on the August 14th episode of WWE RAW and declared herself as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions as well as Chelsea Green’s new partner after Chelsea’s old partner in Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL and was forced to relinquish her title.