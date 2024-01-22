Backstage Update On Possible Surprise Entrants For The 2024 Royal Rumble Match

The WWE Royal Rumble PLE is quickly approaching for the company, taking place in just a few days in Tampa, FL at Tropicana Field.

WWE holds Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches at the event, with surprise appearances from returning stars, injured talent, and Hall of Famers. This year will be no different, with the only question being who the company will put in these positions.

One star could return from injury at the event is Rey Mysterio, who has publicly stated that he hopes to be back in time for the show.

The WWE Hall of Famer underwent knee surgery a few weeks ago. WWE removed him from television after Santos Escobar attacked him. Since then, WWE has continued the storyline involving LWO and Santos Escobar.

According to PWInsider, the word at last Friday’s SmackDown event was that Mysterio would be at the Royal Rumble, though it is unclear whether he will appear on camera or not.

It should be noted that The Undertaker and Michelle McCool are also expected to attend the Royal Rumble. Taker is there to visit, while McCool could be a surprise entrant, as he was last year.