Backstage Update On Riho’s AEW Status

Riho is reportedly returning to action for AEW soon after being away due to a negative reaction to the COVID vaccine, according to the Wrestling Observer.

Riho has not wrestled for AEW since the July 12 edition of “Dark: Elevation” when she defeated Amber Nova, in a match taped on July 7 in Miami. There is no exact date for Riho’s return, but she has been feeling better as of late and should be back in action soon.

It was recently revealed that Riho has been in the process of moving to the United States full-time.