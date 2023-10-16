Backstage Update On Sammy Guevara’s AEW Status

After being sidelined for several weeks, an injured AEW star is hoping to be ready for the next Dynamite episode.

Sammy Guevara suffered a concussion while working with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita to defeat Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi at the WrestleDream pay-per-view event.

Don Callis announced after that show that Guevara was not medically cleared to wrestle.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio mentioned Guevara’s return on this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in Houston, Texas. However, he has not been medically cleared.

“Sammy Guevara, just throwing that in. I know he wants to be ready on Wednesday. I don’t know if it will happen. But he had a setback and overall, he was doing well coming back from recovering from the concussion at the last pay-per-view. And I mean, he should be back relatively soon. At least, that’s the hope. Because the Wednesday show, this coming Wednesday, is right outside of Houston and that’s where he’s from. So he really wanted to be on the show. But I don’t know that he’s going to be on the show. And if he’s not on the show until, you know. It’s like he’s not on the show. He’s not cleared if he’s on the show, then obviously, he’s cleared. And with concussions, you don’t know, but he’s gunning for it. I don’t know what the odds are that that’s going to happen.”