Backstage Update On Stephanie Vaquer’s Injury Status

Stephanie Vaquer is reportedly working through a legitimate injury, though the real-life situation is far less serious than recent WWE television has suggested.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE Women’s World Champion is dealing with a genuine injury, but one that is considered minor, with WWE amplifying its severity for storyline purposes.

Meltzer explained that plans are already in place for her return to the ring once she is medically cleared. “Yeah, they were supposed to have a match in a week or two. I don’t know if she’s going to be ready by then, so we’ll see. I mean, obviously, they’re having a match as soon as she’s ready.”

He further clarified the nature of the injury and how it compares to its on-screen portrayal. “She has a legitimate injury, but it’s a minor injury, it’s not as big an injury as they’re playing up,” Meltzer reported.

The injury has become a focal point in Vaquer’s ongoing rivalry with Raquel Rodriguez, who has repeatedly targeted Vaquer’s leg as part of the storyline.

While the match between the two was tentatively scheduled for the near future, Meltzer suggested the timing could shift slightly depending on Vaquer’s recovery. “I know that they (Raquel Rodriguez & Stephanie Vaquer) were supposed to do a match on TV in the next two weeks. I didn’t get the date, but I don’t know if it’s going to be quite as soon,” Meltzer said.

He added, “But I heard she was going to be cleared pretty quick, so it’s a minor injury, but it’s a real injury.”

The angle escalated further on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW from Germany. As Vaquer made her entrance, Rodriguez attacked her from behind for the second consecutive week. Rodriguez even used the WWE Women’s World Championship belt itself to inflict additional damage to Vaquer’s already-injured leg before exiting the ring.

Rodriguez has been aggressively pursuing a singles title opportunity since the December 29 episode of Raw, where she was defeated by Vaquer in a Triple Threat match that also included Nikki Bella.

While the injury is real, all indications suggest Vaquer’s absence from in-ring competition will be brief, with WWE simply buying time as the storyline intensifies ahead of their eventual showdown.