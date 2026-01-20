Backstage Update On Stephanie Vaquer’s Status Amid Legitimate Ankle Injury

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is currently dealing with a legitimate ankle injury, leading to speculation about her future as champion.

A fan recently questioned whether Vaquer might be forced to vacate the championship in the coming days, a topic that Sean Ross Sapp addressed on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

According to Sapp, as of last week, there are no plans for Vaquer to relinquish her championship, and creative plans for her next title defense are already in place, set to happen “relatively soon.” This situation has been punctuated by WWE incorporating Vaquer’s real-life injury into a storyline in which Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day has been consistently targeting her injured ankle.

Vaquer was last seen in action on the December 29, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW, where she retained her title against Rodriguez and Nikki Bella in a Triple Threat Match.