Backstage Update On Steve Maclin’s TNA Contract Situation

As reported by PWMania.com, TNA has several contracts expiring at the end of 2025. These contracts include those of Mustafa Ali, The Rascalz, and The Hardys, with The Hardys’ deals set to expire in November.

According to Fightful Select, TNA International Champion Steve Maclin’s contract will also be up at the end of this year. He had signed an extension with the organization back in April during Rebellion. The report noted that Maclin is regarded as a positive presence backstage in TNA, and many in the company hope he will remain with them.

Maclin has been with TNA since June 2021, after leaving WWE. He is a former World Champion and a two-time International Champion, having recently regained the title from Frankie Kazarian at TNA Bound For Glory two weeks ago.