Backstage Update On The Grizzled Young Veterans Possibly Signing With AEW

Fightful Select reports that former WWE stars The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) are currently in talk with AEW about doing more work with the company.

It was also mentioned that it is not a sure fire thing that the GYV will end up there full-time, but AEW does have an interest in bringing them in.

The Grizzled Young Veterans, who previously competed for TNA Wrestling without any contracts, worked for WWE for several years before becoming free agents at the start of 2024.

Drake and Gibson competed on the Aril 27th edition of AEW Collision, where they lost to The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster).