Backstage Update On The Main Event For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

The AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view card has been announced, but the main event has yet to be confirmed.

IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega will face Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada will face Bryan Danielson, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA will face Jungle Boy, and AEW World Champion MJF will face Hiroshi Tanahashi.

While appearing on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that while AEW has hinted on television at Danielson vs. Ospreay being the main event, Meltzer also noted that Omega vs. Ospreay has been discussed.

He said, “With every Tony [Khan] show, you know, every Tony pay-per-view. That’s when you look at the match order, it’s always difficult because, you know, there’s theories and, and stuff. And I mean, this is an interesting one because I…No one has said this, but on TV they kept pushing the idea that Tata and Danielson was the main event. Which leads to the idea that they’re going on last. I know that some have talked about Ospreay and Omega going on last. But it’s not MJF and Tanahashi and I don’t think anyone thinks MJF and Tanahashi is going on last, but that is how many fans think that, like, ‘Oh, MJF, the AEW Champion is going last.’ And in this one, I do not think that.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)