Backstage Update On The Motor City Machine Guns’ Future

According to PWInsider.com, multi-time TNA World Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) are believed to be on their way to AEW and could even show up on the Dynasty PPV just a few days after their final match on television as the show is set to feature the finals of the tag team title tournament.

AEW Dynasty is set to take place on Sunday, April 21st from the Chaifetz Arena in St Louis, Missouri, with four matches already made official for the show including AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defending his title against Swerve Strickland.