Backstage Update On The Status Of Absent AEW Star

AEW has a lot of talent under contract, which has been criticized because not every wrestler can be used on a weekly or regular basis despite having Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and the ROH brand to use them.

Abadon, who signed with AEW in 2020 and was primarily featured on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation shows, has been noticeably absent from the company for some time. In November 2020, Abadon competed for the AEW Women’s Title against Hikaru Shida.

Abadon’s most recent match was a dark match prior to a June Dynamite in which she worked a trios match. Her most recent match was on October 14th at REVOLVER Tales From The Ring 6.

Abadon is still on the AEW talent roster. In a Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select stated that Abadon is still wrestling and with the promotion.

Sapp stated, “I know they’re healthy as they’re working on independent shows. Abadon worked an independent show recently and had been out of the ring for quite a while. When I asked early this year, I was told it was a matter of the in-ring matching the character. And I mean, there’s a lot of different ways you can take that, but Abadon’s been signed for over three years. There’s never been any major story associated with Abadon only wrestled two matches this year. I fired off a message when I got this question and had it confirmed that Abadon is still signed with AEW as well but just has not been utilized. And there are a few people who have been utilized less than Abadon this year, but I know they always wanted the in-ring work to step up as well, and Abadon worked really hard to get in shape, I believe, last year as well.”