Backstage Update On The Status Of Absent WWE Star

WWE has a plethora of talent under contract in NXT as well as the main rosters for RAW and SmackDown. Not everyone will be used on television or at live events with several factors influencing the decision.

One WWE superstar has not wrestled on a full-time basis in nearly a year, which is unusual in WWE unless they are injured. That is not the case in this case and it appears to be due to a lack of creativity.

Tamina has been with WWE for several years but has only wrestled twice (on WWE Main Event) since the Royal Rumble in January. Nia Jax hinted in April that Tamina was thinking about retiring.

Tamina is still under contract, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, despite not being used in a while, though she has been spotted backstage at WWE shows on occasion.

“She is still under contract, even though she has not been used in quite a long time. I’ve heard she had been backstage here and there. She was backstage when [CM] Punk showed up there and that was April 24th, but she has not wrestled since. I think it was February 27th, and she was just used on a couple of episodes of Main Event. She was used in the Royal Rumble, and she hadn’t been around for months before that. Tamina has not been wrestling regularly since the beginning of December of last year, so we’re going on almost a full year. She’s had the Rumble and two main event matches that she lost since then.”