Backstage Update On Three Potential Top Matches At WWE WrestleMania 40

As PWMania.com previously reported, the following was said by Justin Barrasso of SI.com regarding Cody Rhodes’ creative direction for WWE WrestleMania 40:

“Multiple sources close to WWE Head of Creative Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque have indicated that Rhodes will not headline this year’s event, nor will he ‘finish his story’ at Wrestlemania. But there is still a new chapter to write with a marquee matchup to be had… against CM Punk.”

According to the Sports Illustrated article, potential WrestleMania matches include Cody vs. Punk, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock, and Seth Rollins vs. Gunther.

Regarding the story, WrestleVotes stated, “Regarding the Sports Illustrated/ WrestleMania 40 report, and after speaking to a few of my own contacts, I believe the following- those 3 matches could absolutely happen in Philadelphia. However, the ‘set in stone’ nature of the article is a little naive I’ve been told.

Source also relayed that WWE is not happy with the report in general, especially labeling it as ‘sources close to Triple H,’ as if he’d be so open with this type of specific information.”