Backstage Update On Wardlow’s AEW Status Amid TV Absence

Wardlow has not competed in AEW since the March 13th, 2024 Big Business edition of Dynamite, and new details have emerged explaining his extended absence from the ring.

During a September 2024 episode of the Stick To Wrestling podcast, Matt Taven — Wardlow’s Undisputed Kingdom stablemate — revealed that Wardlow was sidelined with a knee injury. However, according to a new report from Fightful Select, there’s more to the story.

Fightful reports that Wardlow was also involved in a car accident, which did not cause the injury, but exacerbated his existing knee issues. Despite this, he was seen backstage at AEW Revolution 2025, fueling speculation about his status.

Adding another layer to the situation, Wardlow reportedly landed a “very appropriate and special” television role earlier this year. Sources told Fightful that after discussions with Tony Khan, the decision was made not to bring him back briefly before his TV obligations.

“All parties agreed that it wouldn’t serve anyone well to just bring him back briefly and take him off again for the TV role,” Fightful stated.

Wardlow is still said to have a significant amount of time remaining on his AEW contract, and as of now, there is no confirmed timetable for his in-ring return.

