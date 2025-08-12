Backstage Update On Why WWE Removed Post-PLE Press Conferences

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has removed press conferences from its Premium Live Event (PLE) post-shows due to the return of Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar has been surrounded by controversy since being alluded to in the ongoing sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Although he wasn’t directly named, both the Wall Street Journal and representatives for Janel Grant confirmed that the person referenced was allegedly Lesnar.

The report also mentioned that WWE wanted to avoid any questions related to the legal situation or the necessity of admitting that a legal decision had been made.

Dave Meltzer referred to the press conferences as a “joke,” highlighting that WWE removed major journalists following the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE, which came after allegations were made against McMahon.

Meltzer further noted that the press conferences were likely introduced in response to AEW’s established format, although WWE aimed for more control over the questions asked.