Backstage Update On WWE SummerSlam Following Stadium Roof Report

WWE’s plans for SummerSlam 2026 remain firmly on track despite recent reports regarding roof damage at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

According to a report from The Minnesota Star Tribune, a significant portion of the stadium’s roof is scheduled to be replaced after sustaining hail damage during a severe storm in August 2023. However, WWE has reportedly been assured that the situation will not impact the company’s biggest event of the summer.

A WWE source indicated that city officials have informed the company that the roof remains structurally safe and that SummerSlam is not expected to face any disruptions as a result of the planned repairs.

The report notes that the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), which owns U.S. Bank Stadium, has issued a request for proposals to replace the translucent roofing material that covers approximately 60 percent of the building’s roof structure.

The damage stems from a powerful hailstorm that struck Minneapolis in August 2023, producing hailstones measuring up to 2.5 inches in diameter.

Following inspections, an engineering firm determined that while the translucent roof panels sustained damage, the overall structural integrity and safety of the stadium were not compromised.

In a statement included in the report, the MSFA sought to reassure the public about the condition of the venue.

“Minnesotans can be confident that the roof at U.S. Bank Stadium is safe.”

The authority further stated that proactive measures have been implemented to preserve the stadium’s environment and functionality, while noting that insurance is expected to cover the majority of the repair costs.

The venue has hosted numerous major sporting and entertainment events since opening in 2016, including Super Bowl LII, the NCAA Final Four, and several large-scale concerts.

For WWE fans, the most important takeaway is that SummerSlam remains unaffected.

The annual premium live event is scheduled to take place over two nights on August 1 and August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium, marking another major stadium presentation for WWE as the company continues its trend of expanding its biggest events into multi-night spectacles.

With local officials confirming the stadium remains safe and operational, all signs point to SummerSlam proceeding as planned in Minneapolis.